Escaped calf killed behind Home Depot sparks outrage

3 hours 26 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 July 30, 2019 1:59 PM July 30, 2019 in News
By: Associated Press
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) - The slaughter in a Home Depot parking lot of a calf that escaped a butcher shop and led employees on a chase has sparked outrage from animal lovers and elicited racist messages online.
  
The calf broke out of the Saba Live Poultry shop in Connecticut on July 13 and ran behind the store across the street.
  
When employees of the butchery wrestled the calf to the ground, one cut its throat.
  
Dashboard camera footage from a Bloomfield Police officer shows the chase and the slaughter.
  
Store manager Bilal Musid apologized for the killing but said his employees feared the animal would injure someone if not stopped.
  
Animal activists are decrying the public slaughter, and some people have seized on the fact that the shop is halal to make anti-Muslim comments online.
 
