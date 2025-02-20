Erwinville home destroyed in fire Thursday

ERWINVILLE - West Baton Rouge Parish firefighters worked Thursday afternoon to contain and extinguish a house fire in Erwinville.

The walls of the home on Cane Bayou Road are the only things still standing after the fire destroyed everything inside. A West Baton Rouge Fire official said the fire started around 1:30 p.m., possibly in the home's garage, and spread to the attic.

Officials said it took 14 firefighters and four engines to get the flames under control. No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal's Office investigators are at the home and will make an official determination about what started the fire.