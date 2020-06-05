Wild video shows moment suspect smashed vehicle into Hammond Target

HAMMOND - Eyewitnesses reported a man drove a vehicle through the Target at the Hammond Square shopping center around lunchtime Friday in a chaotic series of events.

In a news conference hours later, the police chief said: “A vehicle drove through the front of Target. He ran though the store and dropped a device on the ground.”

One person was taken into custody.

Police are still working to determine what the device is and if it could be any sort of explosive. There are suspicious package investigations going on at the scene, authorities said.

State Police originally said troopers were asked to assist local police with a report of an active shooter in the store parking lot. Police later clarified their initial report. Hammond Police only released information about two hours after the situation started.

The Target is one of the stores at the Hammond Square mall at the corner of I-12 and SW Railroad Ave.

"It's crazy!" An eyewitness posted in a long Facebook rant about what happened. "He jumped out of the car [inside the store] and said 'listen up,'" the woman said, adding that he drove the vehicle through the store "like a Hoveround" motorized scooter.

No one was injured in the chaos.

In another video obtained by WBRZ, people inside the store are seen yelling at the driver as he crashes a small SUV into the registers in the front of the store.

"Hey!" Someone yells as the engine is heard revved in the background.

"Everybody get out of the store. Get out of the store! Now!" People yell as shoppers urge others to leave.

"I don't know what they're trying to do," the shopper said to others, confused why the person drove into the store.