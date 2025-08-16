Erin rapidly intensifies into Category 5 Hurricane

Erin has rapidly intensified becoming a dangerous Category 5 Hurricane with maximum winds of 160 mph as of Saturday morning. The storm is tracking west at about 17 mph, located just over 100 miles north of Anguilla and about 200 miles east-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Erin’s outer rainbands are already impacting the northern Leeward Islands, bringing downpours and gusty winds. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with some areas seeing as much as 6 inches, raising the risk of flash flooding, urban flooding, and even mudslides in higher terrain.

The storm’s hurricane-force winds stretch about 30 miles from its center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach 140 miles out. Even areas well away from Erin’s core will have dangerous surf and rip currents. Rough seas will spread across the northern Caribbean through the weekend and reach the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the U.S. East Coast early next week.

Erin is expected to continue westward Saturday before beginning a gradual turn to the west-northwest Saturday night, followed by a slower movement and eventual turn northward early next week. As of the latest forecast, the storm is projected to move between the United States and Bermuda.

