Erik McCoy on being versatile on the offensive line; full interview

2 hours 4 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, August 24 2020 Aug 24, 2020 August 24, 2020 2:09 PM August 24, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

METAIRIE- As Erik McCoy enters his second season, the 2nd round draft pick has been working alongside 2020 1st round Saints draft pick Caesar Ruiz on the offensive line. Both have been taking snaps at both center and guard.

In an interview with the media on Monday, McCoy talked about the process of switching back and forth, his relationship with Ruiz and what it is like to run through 2-minute situations with Drew Brees.

Full raw interview above.

