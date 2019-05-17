63°
Eric Walker shines as LSU takes Game 1 against Auburn

7 hours 31 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 May 16, 2019 10:43 PM May 16, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- LSU right handed pitcher Eric Walker was dominant against Auburn throwing 6.0 innings while giving up only 1 run on 2 hits in a 7-1 win.

LSU improves to 33-21 and 16-12 in conference play while Auburn drops to 31-22 on the year and 13-15 in the year.

"I thought Eric wasn’t absolutely sharp in the early part of the game,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri, “so I was a little concerned about how long he could go after the second inning. But, he really settled in starting with the third inning, and in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, he was as sharp as could be. He was placing his fastball where he wanted to and the hitters just couldn’t get good swings against him.”

Walker also got help from 10 LSU hits including 3 home runs. Antoine Duplantis, Cade Beloso and Saul Garza all hit balls out of the ball park.

Game two of this series against Auburn will begin at 7 p.m Friday. Landon Marceaux will get the start for LSU.

