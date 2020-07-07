Erath woman arrested for allegedly setting fire to Aunt's mobile home

Nikita Bourque Photo: Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office

ERATH - A Vermilion Parish woman allegedly set her Aunt's vacant mobile home on fire after learning of her Aunt's plans to rent it out.

According to The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) 21-year-old Nikita Bourque was heard expressing disapproval of her Aunt's hope to move a new tenant into the residence.

Shortly after this, on Friday evening (July 3), the Erath Fire Department responded to a call regarding a residential fire in the 200 block of North Broussard Street where they found a fire at the previously mentioned vacant mobile home, which had no utilities connected.

Once the blaze was extinguished, Fire Marshal deputies assessed the scene and noted the fire appeared to have been intentionally set in the home's bedroom.

After working with Erath Police and speaking with eyewitnesses, investigators spoke with Bourque who eventually admitted to setting the fire.

She was booked into Vermilion Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson.





