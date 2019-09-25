72°
Equifax: 4 executives didn't commit insider trading

1 year 10 months 3 weeks ago Friday, November 03 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ATLANTA- Equifax says a special committee has determined that four of its executives did not commit insider trading prior to public disclosure of its massive data breach.

It was found that three Equifax executives sold shares worth a combined $1.8 million just a few days after the company discovered the breach.

The credit rating agency said Friday that the committee found that none of the executives had knowledge of the breach when their trades were made and that preclearance for the trades was obtained.

Equifax said the committee is still reviewing the breach.

Hackers broke into the systems at Equifax Inc. earlier this year, exposing the personal information of 145.5 million Americans. The company is under multiple state and federal investigations.

