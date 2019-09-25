Latest Weather Blog
Equifax: 4 executives didn't commit insider trading
ATLANTA- Equifax says a special committee has determined that four of its executives did not commit insider trading prior to public disclosure of its massive data breach.
It was found that three Equifax executives sold shares worth a combined $1.8 million just a few days after the company discovered the breach.
The credit rating agency said Friday that the committee found that none of the executives had knowledge of the breach when their trades were made and that preclearance for the trades was obtained.
Equifax said the committee is still reviewing the breach.
Hackers broke into the systems at Equifax Inc. earlier this year, exposing the personal information of 145.5 million Americans. The company is under multiple state and federal investigations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry
-
Man caught on video tossing blanket-wrapped rifle into local grocery store's dumpster
-
BREC officials say fixing LSU lakes a top priority
-
Offenders with addictions targeted for rehab program in jail
-
Statewide meetings held to choose locations for Louisiana Civil Rights Trail
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar