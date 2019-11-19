70°
Epstein jail guards charged with falsifying records

1 hour 3 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself have been charged with falsifying prison records.
  
A grand jury indictment made public Tuesday accused guards Toval Noel and Michael Thomas of failing to perform checks on Epstein every half hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show they had.
  
Epstein was found dead in his cell in August as he awaited trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.
  
New York City's medical examiner ruled Epstein's death a suicide.
  
A message left with union officials representing the guards wasn't immediately returned.
  
The Associated Press reported Friday that the officers were offered a plea deal by prosecutors, but declined to take it.
