Episode from ABC's hidden camera show features Louisiana restaurant

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Nestled right in the heart of Ponchatoula, La Carreta's is always a good stop for good eats and good people.

“I knew they would shine bright. I knew Tangipahoa parish as a whole that's one of our specialties to be heartwarming and kind and caring,” said Ashley Castella, owner and manager of La Carreta.

Using "Yelp" to find a sweet spot, ABC’s hidden-camera show, 'What Would You Do?' ultimately chose to set up shop at the local Mexican restaurant.

“I think the majority of the staff and every time we knew it was about to happen we'd all kind of gather to one side and everybody would just tear up with just happiness and joy to see that there are people out there like that,” she continued.

With plenty of staging behind the scenes and cameras set up to keep an eye out for good samaritans

as a mom with two kids, celebrating a birthday, split a single burrito, it didn't take long before customer after customer stepped in and stepped up to help.

“I've lived in this community all my life and we have so many regulars. We have so many great customers that come in here and it was just great,” she said.

It was a real tear-jerker as customer after customer did the right thing. For the staff, a network show wanting to film in their restaurant was a shocker, the generosity of the people was not.

“I thought like this is a small town, so that's like so inspirational to see that happening in a town like Ponchatoula,” said hostess Brielle Berry.

Now that the production crew has come and gone, the staff still ask themselves: what would you do if it were you?

“I would step up and pay for their meal,” said Berry.



“I would've taken care of them. I've done it before,” said Castella.