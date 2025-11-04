46°
Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana hosts awareness event in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana hosted an event at Tiger Stadium to spread awareness about the condition.
The event - Stand for Epilepsy: No One Stands Alone - had several special guests like LSU Color Guard member Addie Louviere and sports radio host Matt Moscona. Each speaker talked about their personal experiences living with Epilepsy.
Louviere said she was diagnosed at three months old. Her mother noticed something was different as she was nursing her baby.
"Whenever my mom would nurse me, I would go into seizure. But if it wasn't for my mom, I would have never been diagnosed. So it is truly because of her drive and determination and her power and strength that I am here today," she said.
November is Epilepsy Awareness Month.
