Environmental Protection releases list of disinfectants to protect from coronavirus

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a list of disinfectants qualified under their emerging viral pathogen program that can be used as protection against the coronavirus.

The EPA says the list of chemicals and products they posted on Thursday are strong enough to ward off the "hard-to-kill" viruses.

"Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product," EPA states in the release.

"Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.

Wheeler explains, "There is no higher priority for the Trump Administration than protecting the health and safety of Americans. EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19."

The EPA encourages users to follow the instructions on the disinfectant's label carefully and to pay attention to how long the product should be on the surface that you are cleaning.

Person-to-person transmission is most common as the virus is spread primarily by people and their respiratory droplets. Handwashing with soap and water is still the best way to prevent transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is possible to become infected with the virus after touching a surface or object that is contaminated, then touching your eyes or mouth, however, it is not the main way the virus spreads, the CDC says.