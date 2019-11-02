52°
Environmental groups say settlement not final in Gulf oil leak lawsuit

4 years 2 months 6 days ago Thursday, August 27 2015 Aug 27, 2015 August 27, 2015 3:14 PM August 27, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - Environmental groups say they're pleased at the progress of talks with a New Orleans company that has failed to end a decade-old oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico, but it's too early to talk about potential settlements.

Taylor Energy Co. said Thursday it has reached a settlement, and has agreed to spend $400,000 to foster coastal research, to host a public forum and to publish a website with information about the company's spill response.

Waterkeeper Alliance, Apalachicola Riverkeeper and the Louisiana Environmental Action Network say in a joint statement that they have a "conceptual agreement" with Taylor, but nothing's final.

They say they won't talk about details until a settlement is signed.

The groups sued Taylor Energy in 2012, accusing it of withholding information about the leak's potential impact on the Gulf.

 

