Entergy working to replace utility poles and electrical lines along Highland Road

43 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, October 19 2021 Oct 19, 2021 October 19, 2021 4:21 PM October 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Starting this week, Entergy crews will be working along Highland Road to replace 130 utility poles and nearly 65,000 feet of electrical lines.

Entergy said customers will be notified before outages happen in their area. Drivers should consider taking an alternate route, as traffic could be backed up.

Most of the work will be along Highland Road between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Pecue Lane. Entergy said crews could be working through mid-to-late December.

“Our objective is always to keep the lights on and prevent power outages before they occur, and this project along Highland Road is going to help us do just that,” Entergy said in a statement Tuesday.

