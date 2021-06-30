Entergy: Wednesday morning outages in Livingston Parish due to fallen tree

Photo: Entergy

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Residents in some parts of Livingston Parish experienced outages Wednesday morning, according to Entergy.

The company said its customers in Central and Denham Springs may have been affected by a power outage that occurred early in the morning after a tree fell into Entergy's powerlines.

According to Entergy, the incident damaged equipment and knocked out electric service to several thousand customers in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

The tree pulled down Entergy's powerlines, broke several cross-arms, and damaged the company's facilities.

Crews worked swiftly to field switch and restore power to as many customers as possible, but as of 9:30 a.m., some may still be awaiting power restoration.

Entergy says the repairs will take time as the damaged equipment is off-road, meaning it is not easily accessible from a street or highway.

There is no specific estimated time of power restoration, but officials say crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to get the lights back on.



