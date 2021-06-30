87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Entergy: Wednesday morning outages in Livingston Parish due to fallen tree

3 hours 40 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, June 30 2021 Jun 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 9:42 AM June 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Entergy

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Residents in some parts of Livingston Parish experienced outages Wednesday morning, according to Entergy.

The company said its customers in Central and Denham Springs may have been affected by a power outage that occurred early in the morning after a tree fell into Entergy's powerlines.

According to Entergy, the incident damaged equipment and knocked out electric service to several thousand customers in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

The tree pulled down Entergy's powerlines, broke several cross-arms, and damaged the company's facilities.

Crews worked swiftly to field switch and restore power to as many customers as possible, but as of 9:30 a.m., some may still be awaiting power restoration.

Entergy says the repairs will take time as the damaged equipment is off-road, meaning it is not easily accessible from a street or highway.

Trending News

There is no specific estimated time of power restoration, but officials say crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to get the lights back on.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days