Entergy warning customers of power outages ahead of icy weather

2 hours 29 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, February 13 2021 Feb 13, 2021 February 13, 2021 5:36 PM February 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers may experience power outages during the week of Feb. 18, the company says. 

The electricity company released a statement on Saturday, warning their customers ahead of time about the outages. 

"Entergy: Winter storms through 2/18 may result in widespread power outages. Our restoration team is ready to respond safely and quickly. Cold weather outage restoration can be hampered by a sudden demand from electric heaters and large appliances when power comes on. To avoid this situation, please turn off or unplug these appliances until power is restored."

To learn more about how the cold weather can cause power outages, click here

