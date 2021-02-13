Entergy warning customers of power outages ahead of icy weather

BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers may experience power outages during the week of Feb. 18, the company says.

The electricity company released a statement on Saturday, warning their customers ahead of time about the outages.

"Entergy: Winter storms through 2/18 may result in widespread power outages. Our restoration team is ready to respond safely and quickly. Cold weather outage restoration can be hampered by a sudden demand from electric heaters and large appliances when power comes on. To avoid this situation, please turn off or unplug these appliances until power is restored."

