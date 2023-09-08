Entergy to resume disconnections due to unpaid bills after pausing for extreme weather

BATON ROUGE - Amid record-breaking heat, Entergy suspended disconnects of air conditioning for customer safety. Starting Monday, disconnects will resume.

Entergy released the following statement regarding their resuming disconnections:

On Aug. 18, Entergy Louisiana suspended disconnects for nonpayment due to prolonged and unprecedented extreme temperatures in our region and out of concern for customer safety. Entergy Louisiana intends to end its suspension of disconnects on Monday, September 11. Assuming a return to more typical Summer weather, the company will resume its pre-emergency posture wherein the company will continue to follow Louisiana Public Service Commission orders that require the suspension of disconnects for nonpayment during National Weather Service excessive heat advisories or days in which temperatures reach 100-degrees or more. Additionally, our teams are working with customers throughout the state during this unprecedented heat wave to provide assistance and connect qualifying customers to bill payment programs, such as The Power to Care, and bill payment options, including deferred payment plans, payment extensions and level billing. We encourage all customers to be aware of their energy usage year-round, practice at-home energy efficiency measures and take advantage of our resources at Entergy Solutions Louisiana. We encourage customers who need bill help to call us at 1-800-ENTERGY or visit entergy.com/answers to learn more about the bill help options that may be available to them.