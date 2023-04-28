64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Entergy says customer savings from grid manager top $500M

5 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, July 02 2017 Jul 2, 2017 July 02, 2017 11:46 AM July 02, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

JACKSON, Miss. - Entergy Corp. estimates electrical customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas saved nearly $500 million during the first three years of Entergy's membership in a regional grid manager.
  
New Orleans-based Entergy estimated $1.4 billion in customer savings over a decade when it joined Indiana-based Midcontinent Independent Transmission System Operator in 2013.
  
MISO directs electricity flows across parts of 15 states and the Canadian province of Manitoba. It seeks to make sure power is generated at the cheapest possible plant, even if that's far away.
  
Entergy has 2.9 million customers in four states. The company says customers of Entergy Louisiana have saved $286 million, while Entergy Mississippi customers saved $118 million, Entergy Texas customers saved $54 million and Entergy New Orleans customers saved $36 million. No figures were released for Entergy Arkansas.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days