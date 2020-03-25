74°
Entergy restores power for Downtown BR

Wednesday, March 25 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Entergy has restored power for more than 400 Downtown customers after the power was out for just about 90 minutes Wednesday morning.

Entergy Representatives tell WBRZ that a bird got into substation equipment and caused the power disruption.

