Entergy restores power for Downtown BR
BATON ROUGE - Entergy has restored power for more than 400 Downtown customers after the power was out for just about 90 minutes Wednesday morning.
Entergy Representatives tell WBRZ that a bird got into substation equipment and caused the power disruption.
