Entergy releases full list of power restoration dates for Southeast Louisiana

1 hour 50 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, September 03 2021 Sep 3, 2021 September 03, 2021 9:47 PM September 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo provided by Entergy

An end is now in sight as Entergy officially releases a list of power restoration dates for all areas of Southeast Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

As of Friday, the company has restored power to 193,000 customers across the state. That is in comparison to the 902,000 outages reported after Ida tore through several parishes. Teams were able to provide better restoration estimates as more damage assessments came in throughout the day Friday.

"The damage our crews have encountered is sobering," said president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana Philip May. "We know our restoration work is critical to start the road to recovery for the region. We have assembled a massive workforce and will continue to make substantial progress in the coming days."

Customers can see the full list of restoration estimates by clicking here.

Entergy reminds customers their restoration process will prioritize critical infrastructure and then make repairs that will get the largest number of customers on at once.

