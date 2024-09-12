76°
Entergy releases estimated restoration times

2 hours 21 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2024 Sep 12, 2024 September 12, 2024 9:07 PM September 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Thursday evening, Entergy released estimated times when each parish will be 90 percent restored. 

Tangipahoa (Robert, Ponchatoula, Springfield, Hammond): Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. 

Iberville: Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. 

Livingston: Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. 

East Baton Rouge: Sept. 14 at 12 p.m. 

Ascension: Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. 

St. James: Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. 

Tangipahoa (Kentwood, Independence, Amite): Sept. 15 at 10 p.m.

St. Helena: Sept. 15 at 10 p.m.

Assumption: Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. 

