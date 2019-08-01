Latest Weather Blog
Entergy nuclear plant shut down to fix emergency system weld
KILLONA, La. (AP) - Entergy has temporarily shut down a nuclear power plant in Louisiana to fix a pipe weld in an emergency system.
Entergy nuclear spokesman Mike Bowling says the likely length of the shutdown is "business-sensitive," so he can't talk about it. He says the utility has plans to provide all the power needed during the hot summer.
According to Entergy's website, Waterford 3 produces more than 1,100 megawatts of electricity and about 10 percent of Louisiana's needs. It's in Killona, about 21.5 miles west of New Orleans.
Bowling says the weld's in a system to slow reactions if a quick shutdown is needed. He says crews have been monitoring the weld, and it's at the point where technical specifications require repair. He says the plant was shut down Thursday.
