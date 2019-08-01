89°
Entergy nuclear plant shut down to fix emergency system weld

1 hour 2 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 August 01, 2019 1:06 PM August 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KILLONA, La. (AP) - Entergy has temporarily shut down a nuclear power plant in Louisiana to fix a pipe weld in an emergency system.

Entergy nuclear spokesman Mike Bowling says the likely length of the shutdown is "business-sensitive," so he can't talk about it. He says the utility has plans to provide all the power needed during the hot summer.

According to Entergy's website, Waterford 3 produces more than 1,100 megawatts of electricity and about 10 percent of Louisiana's needs. It's in Killona, about 21.5 miles west of New Orleans.

Bowling says the weld's in a system to slow reactions if a quick shutdown is needed. He says crews have been monitoring the weld, and it's at the point where technical specifications require repair. He says the plant was shut down Thursday.

