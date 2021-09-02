Entergy: Most customers in Greater Baton Rouge to see power restored by next Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - As the capital region enters Day Four of stifling heat amid hurricane-triggered power outages, one local energy company says it's making headway in recovery efforts and now has an estimated date of full power restoration for the Greater Baton Rouge area.

That date, according to Entergy, is Wednesday, September 8.

The power company relayed the message via its Facebook page, saying, "We anticipate the vast majority of customers in the greater Baton Rouge area who can safely accept power will be restored by Wednesday, Sept. 8."

The company went on to say, "As damage assessment reports continue to come in for other areas throughout Louisiana, we will develop restoration times and provide them to our customers as they become available."

Earlier Wednesday, the company sent a text to customers telling them crews had finished assessing about 46 percent of damages caused by the storm.

"We were able to complete 46% of damage assessment today while also making progress restoring critical infrastructures such as hospitals, nursing homes, first responder facilities and transmission lines. We will provide restoration estimates as soon as assessment is completed."

As of Thursday morning, 79,876 Entergy customers in Baton Rouge are impacted by outages and a total of 745,493 are without lights in Louisiana.

The outages occurred after Ida hit south Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds, slamming into Port Fourchon and Grand Isle before making its way further into the state on a northwesterly track.

Slightly shifting to the east and shifting in intensity, Ida was downgraded to a Tropical Storm before moving out of Louisiana. By Wednesday, remnants of the devastating storm were impacting Philadelphia, bringing heavy rains, flooding, and tornadoes to the region.

As of Thursday, Hurricane Ida has caused a total of six deaths and left 44% of Louisiana's utility customers without power.