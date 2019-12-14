Entergy Louisiana CEO named to state higher education board

54°
Saturday, December 14 2019
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top higher education board has a new member.

Gov. John Bel Edwards tapped the president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, Phillip May of New Orleans, as his latest appointee to the Louisiana Board of Regents. May was sworn in Wednesday at the board’s meeting.

The Board of Regents is the policy-making board for public colleges in the state, devising the financing formula that divvies up most state dollars for campuses and developing the master plan for higher education. The governor appoints the board’s 15 members for staggered, six-year terms, with at least one member from each of Louisiana’s six congressional districts.

In addition to naming May to the board, Edwards also reappointed Marty Chabert of Houma, who currently serves as chairman.

Chabert is the state oil spill coordinator and is a former state senator. He’s previously been on the LSU Board of Supervisors and the University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors. He’s been on the Board of Regents since 2015.

