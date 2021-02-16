Entergy expecting to restore power to Livingston, Tangipahoa by Tuesday evening

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of south Louisiana's residents are still without power as freezing temperatures and icy conditions linger in the area.

But Entergy Louisiana says crews are working to bring warmth to these customers as soon as possible.

The company hopes to see lights back on in Livingston Parish and Tangipahoa Parish as early as Tuesday (Feb. 16) night.

According to David Freese, an Entergy Louisiana representative, East Baton Rouge Parish is expected to see the vast majority of its customers online sometime Wednesday.

Freese spoke with WBRZ's morning show anchors, Brandi B. Harris and John Pastorek on Tuesday morning, providing them with additional information on weather conditions and Entergy's power restoration efforts.

During their conversation, Freese reiterated the importance of safety, not only for Entergy's workers as they attempt to restore power, but for locals who find themselves in unusual weather conditions.

"We're just susceptible to breaking tree limbs," Freese said, "It's important to know that ice is much heavier than snow."

He urged locals to avoid getting behind the wheel as roads are far too icy to navigate at the moment, reminded them that falling icicles and chunks of ice can prove dangerous, which means people who are outside should be aware of their surroundings.

Freese also underscored the need to steer clear of downed powerlines.

"Safety is a paramount concern," Freese said.

When asked if Entergy Louisiana crews who are used to dealing with hurricane-related disasters are truly prepared for freezing weather conditions, Freese expressed confidence in the company's workers.

"We've been prepared for this winter storm since the latter part of last week," he said, explaining that Engergy's Louisiana workers also serve customers in areas such as Arkansas, where snow and freezing temperatures are common.

Freese reassured locals that help is on the way, saying, "We ask for patience from our customers, we know that's difficult... we're not going to stop until we get all the lights back on."

"Just bundle up and try to stay warm," Freese said. "We're coming and we're coming as fast as we can. Our estimate is to have the vast majority of customers online sometime tomorrow....Livingston Parish, sometime tonight. We're not going to stop until we get everyone's lights back on."

Estimated restoration times are now available for most parishes here: http://enter.gy/6181H9mVB