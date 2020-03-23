72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Entergy establishes relief fund for customers amid COVID-19 outbreak

1 hour 22 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 March 23, 2020 9:27 PM March 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The Entergy Charitable Foundation has established the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to help customers who are being financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the company, Entergy shareholders are committing $700,000 to the Relief Fund to help qualifying customers with basic needs such as food, rent or mortgage assistance, and other critical necessities. 

Grants from the fund will be provided to United Way organizations and other nonprofit partners across Entergy's service area that provide service to impacted households.

The company went on to say shareholders will also match employee contributions to the relief efforts of local United Way organizations up to $100,000.

