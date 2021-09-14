Entergy, DEMCO working through Nicholas to restore power outages from Ida

DENHAM SPRINGS - It's day 16 for thousands of people still without power following Hurricane Ida. With Tropical Storm Nicholas in the mix, there's concern over what that means for people still waiting in the dark.

The numbers on the outage maps continue to improve as crews work to restore power in south Louisiana.

Monday, 2 On Your Side reported on the Oak Ridge neighborhood of Denham Springs, where people have posted a sign at the front of the subdivision. Karla Davis says it's to alert DEMCO of the continued outage.

"We've just been patiently waiting, but the patience has worn thin," Davis said.

About 40 homeowners there have been waiting for power to be restored. Now, crews are tasked with working through nasty weather as Tropical Storm Nicholas comes ashore.

"Raincoats and all, boots and all filling up with water, but they are still working on that restoration of Hurricane Ida's impact," DEMCO's David Latona said.

Tuesday evening, DEMCO is reporting that 95 percent of its system is energized. At the peak of the outages, 95 percent of its members were without power. Most of those who still are without power are in Livingston, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa Parishes. The numbers continue to change as work continues.

"We're going to work until the last members are on," Latona said. "We're going to give every effort to every single member, and there are areas that are more devastated than others."

Entergy is reporting about 82,000 customers remain without power Tuesday evening. Both companies say they are unfortunately experienced in responding to back-to-back weather events.

"Our workforce is certainly used to working back-to-back storms, and we're going to continue working to restore power in south Louisiana, and that will not hinder our ability to support customers in other portions of the state," David Freese with Entergy said.

So far, Entergy is not reporting significant outages from Nicholas but says the storm is still headed this way. Customers should remain vigilant and storm-ready.