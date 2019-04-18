Entergy, Demco reporting outages Thursday due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE - Electric companies are reporting outages Thursday due to severe weather.

According to Entergy, more than 390 customers in East Baton Rouge are without power. There are more that 340 in St. Landry Parish and 233 in Lafayette without electricity.

Demco is reporting almost 20 customers in Livingston Parish and less then five in EBR are affected.

Click these links for outage updates from Entergy and Demco.