Entergy: Customers without power should have it by Tuesday night, Wednesday at the latest

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers without electricity should have power restored by Tuesday night or Wednesday at the latest, the utility company said in a statement.

Fewer than 4,000 customers were without power in East Baton Rouge as of Tuesday around 4 p.m. 

Very few DEMCO customers were without power as the utility company services an area that was not a severely impacted with this round of storms. 

