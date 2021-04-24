82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Entergy crews still restoring power after overnight Saturday storms

31 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, April 24 2021 Apr 24, 2021 April 24, 2021 5:52 PM April 24, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Entergy crews are still assessing the damages caused by Saturday morning storms, but power is being steadily restored.

A spokesperson with Entergy says about 450 customers are still left without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. In Ascension, about 650 customers are waiting for power to be restored.

On Saturday morning, around 3,300 people in East Baton Rouge and 4,000 people in Ascension were without power due to severe weather. 

