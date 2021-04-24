82°
Latest Weather Blog
Entergy crews still restoring power after overnight Saturday storms
BATON ROUGE - Entergy crews are still assessing the damages caused by Saturday morning storms, but power is being steadily restored.
A spokesperson with Entergy says about 450 customers are still left without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. In Ascension, about 650 customers are waiting for power to be restored.
Trending News
On Saturday morning, around 3,300 people in East Baton Rouge and 4,000 people in Ascension were without power due to severe weather.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: Suiting up 101: Students for success
-
Proposed bill could fund new Mississippi River Bridge
-
Kim Mulkey's hometown reacts to the possibility of her coaching at LSU
-
Storm debris from winter storm sits idle, homeowner struggles to get it...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Narcotics officer at center of corruption case seen on camera...