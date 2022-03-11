Latest Weather Blog
Entergy blames squirrel for major outage in New Orleans area Friday
NEW ORLEANS - For the second time in three days, thousands of Entergy customers in New Orleans were left without power after an animal caused an electrical short.
WWL-TV reports that approximately 4,000 customers were without power in the Lakeview area around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Entergy outage map.
The map also indicated that power was restored to nearly all those affected before 3 p.m.
Entergy officials said, "An animal has caused an electrical short and damaged our equipment." A spokesperson confirmed the animal was a squirrel, according to WWL-TV.
The outage area included the lakefront area from Wisner to West End Boulevard, a large section of City Park, and much of the area between Orleans Avenue and Canal Boulevard.
This is the second time this week that an animal has caused a major Entergy outage in the New Orleans area.
Approximately 10,000 customers were without power for several hours Wednesday in the Central Business District, Mid-City, Central City, and Treme.
Trending News
Wednesday's outage was caused by a small animal, believed to be a bird, that got into the electrical system.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers bothered with penalties for telling the truth during State Police hearings
-
Geismar volunteer firefighters paying more out of pocket as gas prices increase
-
As some states mull gas tax suspension, La. expert warns of mixed...
-
Residents left frustrated after flood control project delayed again
-
Mail delivery dilemma solved in neighborhood where mail delivery stopped
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year