Entergy begins expansive new utility project along Highland Road in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- After substantial power outages during Hurricane Ida, Entergy is starting a new project to upgrade the power grid in parts of Baton Rouge.

The project will take up a three-mile stretch of Highland Road between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Pecue Lane.

Crews were out trimming trees Wednesday, so lineman can come in and begin working on improvements to the system.

"I think it's a necessary evil. With any kind of technology, I'm sure they have to upgrade. Especially with the recent hurricane," homeowner Sandeep Chadha said.

Chadha lives nearby, and he says improvements are needed to help prevent outages in the area.

"If there's anything preventable that can be done ahead of time, it should be," Chadha said.

Entergy crews will replace about 130 utility poles and hang about 150 spans of new power lines in the air.

They will also implement smart devices, which will help keep power flowing if there is an impact on the system, like a tree falling on a line.

"This project that we're going to be taking on over the next two months will have a high impact for this area," spokesperson for Entergy Louisiana, David Freese, said.

Entergy is also asking drivers to prepare for some heavy traffic as the upgrades are being made.

"We're encouraging customers and commuters to consider alternative routes because there will be times where our crews will have to work alongside the roadway," Freese said.

The work will benefit about 2,600 businesses and homes and is expected to be complete in December.