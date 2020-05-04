Entergy announces online resource hubs for residential, small business customers

BATON ROUGE- Entergy announced two new virtual hubs for residential and small business owners to use during the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

The online hubs include tools with helpful information for Entergy customers to access while many offices are closed.

“We know that many residential customers and small businesses may be facing new challenges during these extraordinary times, and some may not be aware of available resources and assistance options,” Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO said.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our communities in this state. It’s imperative that we do our part to help them and work to keep Louisiana strong.”

For federal, state, and nonprofit resources, Louisiana residents are urged to visit entergy.com/covid-19/laresources/.

“Supporting our communities is what we do,” Ed Jimenez, Entergy Louisiana vice president of business and economic development said.

“We understand that the difference between opening the doors of your establishment in the future and being permanently closed could be access to emergency funds and state and federal assistance, so we encourage business owners to seek out available resources now. We want to do everything in our power to help revive our state’s economy.”

The small business site provides information on the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act along with contacts for state and regional partners, some of whom have grant and loan programs available for businesses. These resources can be found online here.

“Small businesses should remember that various resources and their availability are continuously evolving. We will be updating the small business resource page as new information and resources become available, so please be sure to check back on a regular basis,” Jimenez said.

Businesses applying for financial help available through the CARES Act must provide a copy of their most recent utility bill. Entergy Louisiana customers can obtain a copy by registering and logging into 'myAccount' here.

For further assistance registering or accessing account information, call 1-800-368-3749.