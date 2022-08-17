Entergy announces CEO of 10 years retiring, successor to take position in November

Leo Denault (left) and Andrew Marsh (right)

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy Corporation announced Wednesday its CEO of 10 years and 23-year corporation veteran is retiring in 2023.

Leo Denault, the chairman and chief executive officer of Entergy, has worked in the energy industry for 40 years, according to Entergy's release. Starting November 1, Denault will aid the new chairman Andrew Marsh until his retirement next year to facilitate a smooth transition.

Read the statements from Entergy staff members regarding the transition below:

"Leo Denault has shaped Entergy's purpose, culture and transformation with a relentless focus on creating long-term, sustainable value for customers, employees, communities and owners," said Stuart Levenick, Entergy's lead independent director. "Leo has built and led an experienced team that has consistently executed an orderly business strategy with solid underlying fundamentals, including a robust customer base, a strong financial position, a constructive regulatory environment, strong community partnerships, a talented, diverse workforce, and a world-class storm restoration organization. He has strengthened the business and positioned Entergy well for the future. While Leo will continue to serve Entergy for several more months, the entire board expresses its deep gratitude for his years of dedication, service and values-driven leadership. We are confident that Drew will carry the torch and continue serving all of Entergy's stakeholders well by creating sustainable value today and for future generations."

"When I think about Entergy's forward momentum and some of the milestones we've recently achieved, like the creation of our first-ever chief customer officer and the successful completion of our planned, multi-year strategy to exit the merchant power generation business, I realized this would be a logical time and a natural transition point for me in my career," said Leo Denault, Entergy chairman of the board and CEO. "Throughout my time at Entergy, I have endeavored to put our customers, the communities we serve and the company on a path that delivers long-term, sustainable value for all without leaving anyone behind. I'm immensely pleased and humbled by the many accomplishments our 12,000-strong team has achieved together."

Denault concluded, "Having worked closely alongside Drew for many years building Entergy's vision for the future, I have seen firsthand his strategic leadership, in-depth knowledge of all aspects of the business, and astute financial acumen. The future for Entergy is bright and there are significant opportunities ahead. I know Drew is the right person to successfully lead the company forward on the path we've built together."