Enrollment for Louisiana's Medicaid expansion opens Wed.

BATON ROUGE - People interested in getting insurance coverage through Louisiana's new Medicaid expansion can begin signing up Wednesday.



Residents can apply online at www.healthy.la.gov or by phone at 1-888-342-6207. Gov. John Bel Edwards and Health and Hospitals Secretary Rebekah Gee also are expected to announce local application centers at an enrollment kickoff event Wednesday in New Orleans.



Louisiana will become the 32nd state to expand the government-financed health insurance program to the working poor when the new coverage begins July 1.



Medicaid expansion will cover adults ages 19 to 64 making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, about $16,200 for a single adult or $33,400 for a family of four.



The Edwards administration estimates 375,000 people will get insurance from the expansion over the next year.

Below is an embed of a spreadsheet that lists facilities enrolling people in Medicaid for the Baton Rouge area: