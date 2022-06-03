Enraged woman attacked Neighborhood Walmart employee with box cutter, deputies say

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A worker at a Neighborhood Walmart was stabbed after he tried to break up a fight in the store's self-checkout line.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the employee stepped in after a woman got into an argument at the store on Coursey Boulevard. Deputies said the woman was armed with a box cutter and attacked the worker when he tried to intervene.

The attacker fled the store and was later arrested at her home, according to the sheriff's office. She is facing a charge of aggravated battery.

The victim was not seriously hurt.