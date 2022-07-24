Enjoy the games

Football fans will have no worries beyond the scoreboard this weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Cool to warm once again with sunshine bringing high temperatures up to 90 on Friday Afternoon. As high school football gets underway, temperatures will fall through the 80s with little more than a passing cloud into the evening. Overnight lows will stop in the upper 50s as a weak cold front nudges through.

Looking Ahead: Homecoming on The Bluff, tailgating and tiger-baiting the gators or backyard barbequing—all will enjoy mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s and no humidity. By the end of the college games, it may even be cool enough for a light jacket as temperatures will flirt with the upper 40s on Sunday Morning. For the second half of the weekend, more sun is expected with highs in the upper 70s. Those looking for rain—and many are with the area now in extreme drought—the next hopes are held out for mid-week with forecast models suggesting some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

A *FIRE WEATHER WATCH* is in effect through the weekend due to the extremely dry conditions. Warm temperatures, low humidity and northerly breezes will cause favorable conditions for wildfires. For that reason, a *BURN BAN* has been issued for the state of Louisiana until further notice.

Forecast models are showing a weak low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico next week. Is there a concern for tropical development? Could this bring a drought busting rain? Meteorologist Josh Eachus discusses in today's daily video briefing, click HERE.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: A weak cold front will roll through the region on Friday. With a continued dry air mass in place, even a passing cloud will be difficult to find. This front will reinforce the dry air, but also knock back the warmth somewhat. By Saturday Afternoon, light northeasterly winds will prevent temperatures from warming far beyond the upper 70s. Then, overnight may welcome the first fall readings in the upper 40s for many locations.

A surface high pressure will move from the Ohio Valley to the East Coast between Sunday and Monday holding a similar pattern in place. By Tuesday of next week, a weak upper ridge will breakdown over the region and a slight southwesterly flow will establish aloft allowing some moisture to return to the mid-levels. Additionally, as the surface high moves towards the Central Atlantic, winds will become southeasterly bringing some surface moisture back on the ground as well. At this point, there is not good model agreement as to what this scenario will bring, but there seems to be a case for some rain between Wednesday and Friday of next week. With much of the region now in EXTREME DROUGHT over the last 90 days, that may be welcome. We’ll watch it closely for you.

