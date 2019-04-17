Enhanced threat for severe weather Thursday, watch weather reports on Ch 2

BATON ROUGE – Meteorologists with the Severe Storm Prediction Center upgraded the area’s risk of severe weather Thursday from slight to enhanced.

An enhanced risk of severe weather can include a higher potential for tornadoes, frequent lightning, winds on scales of 58 mph to 70 mph or possibly greater and hail between 1 or 2 inches and possibly larger.

“Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible, especially across parts of Louisiana into southern and central Mississippi where an Enhanced Risk has been added,” NOAA said Tuesday afternoon.

