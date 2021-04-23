Enhanced risk for severe weather late Friday, into Saturday

Today's Forecast: Friday morning will be quiet and mostly cloudy. Showers and a few thunderstorms will become possible by this afternoon, into the evening hours as a warm front moves off the Gulf. One or two of these storms could be on the strong side. Highs today will be warm, in the upper 70s. The main action moves in overnight - before daybreak. We expect a line of intense thunderstorms to roll through south Louisiana between midnight - 5am.

Severe Weather Threat: The WBRZ viewing area has been placed under a risk for severe weather Friday evening, into pre-dawn on Saturday. Locations along and north of the 10/12 split are under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5), locations south and east of Baton Rouge are in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5).

All modes of severe weather will be possible: large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. This is something we have dealt with multiple times this spring season, just be weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warning information as most of the activity will be rolling through overnight. By Saturday night, a cold front will clear all of this mess out of the region and we will enjoy plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures on Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.



With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.