English actress, Jessie Cave, announces her young son has COVID

Actress, Jessie Cave says her nearly four-month-old son has novel coronavirus.

Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter franchise, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post an image of her son in a hospital room, alongside a laptop playing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech announcing a new lockdown in England.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive," Cave wrote.

"He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks," the 33-year-old added.

Cave gave birth to her third child in October, and wrote on Instagram that the birth was "extreme" and that the child was placed in the neonatal unit following his arrival.

"Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth," Cave posted

On Monday, Prime Minister Johnson announced England's third lockdown as COVID cases increased across the country.

Due to a new variant of coronavirus, first identified in the United Kingdom, multiple countries have closed their borders to travelers from the area.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 2.71 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United Kingdom.