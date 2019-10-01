81°
Endymion announces entertainment lineup for 2020 gala
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - One of New Orleans' major Mardi Gras krewes has announced the entertainment lineup for its 2020 extravaganza.
The Krewe of Endymion on Tuesday says the event will be headlined by country superstar Tim McGraw. Also scheduled to perform are Styx, Train and area favorites Groovy 7 and The Wise Guys.
Endymion's theme this year is "Endymion's Historic Dynasties." The parade rolls on the streets of New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 22 - the weekend before Fat Tuesday.
The krewe annually throws a big party after the parade, usually in the Superdome. But the 2020 event will be held in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center because of construction at the Superdome.
