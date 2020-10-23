Endangered newborn missing from Monroe hospital; possible father suspected of taking infant

Travis Hargrove, the possible father of a newborn, is believed to have illegally taken the infant away from a Monroe hospital on Thursday, Oct. 22 and authorities are searching for both the man and the infant.

OUACHITA PARISH - An infant is missing and suspected to be in danger, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office when a newborn baby was taken from St. Francis Medical Center, 309 Jackson Street, Monroe, LA.

This incident occurred late Thursday night, just after 11:20 p.m.

The infant, Travis Hargrove, Jr., was born on October 22, 2020, at 7:04 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment.

He is a dark-skinned male baby with no hair, 19 ¾ inches long, and weighs eight pounds and eight ounces.

The possible father, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack. He was last seen walking south on Jackson Street, away from the hospital.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this subject should immediately contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-329-1200, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.