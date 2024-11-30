FINAL: LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers ended their regular season with a 37-17 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. This was the first time ever that these two programs have ever faced off during the regular season.



LSU took an early 7-0 lead after the Tigers put together a 53-yard drive on seven plays that was capped off by an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

On The Tigers next possession, Nussemier fumbled trying to escape the pocket and the ball was recovered by the Sooners and returned 9 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at seven a piece.

Near the beginning of the second quarter, Nussmeier was sacked and injured on the play. He went into the medical tent and backup quarterback AJ Swann replaced him under center. Nussmeier would eventually head to the locker room without his pads on.

The drive after Nussmeier’s injury, LSU moved down the field after a 50-yard rush from running back Caden Durham, but had to settle for three points on a 34-yard field goal kick from Damian Ramos to give LSU the 10-7 lead.

The Sooners took a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter after quarterback Jackson Arnold led a three play drive which consisted of a 50-yard pass, a 28-yard QB rush, and a two-yard rushing touchdown from Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson.

The Tigers didn’t need another offensive snap to take the lead right back. After the Sooners’ touchdown, LSU returner Aaron Anderson took the kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown to take a 17-14 lead.

With about two minutes left in the half, The Sooners hit a 44-yard field goal attempt to tie the game at 17 points.

Nussmeier returned for the Tigers on their final drive of the half and connected with wide receiver Chris Hilton for a 40-yard passing touchdown to give LSU a 24-17 lead before halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Nussmeier led the Tigers 88 yards in nine plays, which was capped off by another connection to Hilton in the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown reception.

On the ensuing drive, the Sooners were moving it down the field before LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps hurried Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp as he tried to complete a pass and it was picked off by Tigers’ defensive back Sage Ryan.

The Tiger capitalized on the turnover by extending their lead on a 22-yard field goal kick from Ramos to put LSU ahead 34-17 at near the beginning of the fourth quarter.

On 4th and 6, a Whit Weeks sack-fumble of Arnold led to an LSU field goal to make the game 37-17.

LSU finishes their regular season with an 8-4 record and will now await their bowl game destiny. Bowl games will be decided on Sunday, December 8 after the College Football Playoff committee reveals the teams that made the first 12-team playoff.