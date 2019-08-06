End of summer: Students to head back to school

BATON ROUGE - It's time for area students to head back to class.

Students in Baker and St. Helena have all ready returned. Several other area school districts are starting back up this week.

Wednesday:

Iberville

West Baton Rouge

Thursday:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

Central

PointeCoupee

St. Mary

Zachary

Friday:

Livingston

St. James

West Feliciana

August 12:

East Feliciana

Tangipahoa