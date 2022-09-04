76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Halftime: LSU trails Florida State 7-3

1 hour 27 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, September 04 2022 Sep 4, 2022 September 04, 2022 6:56 PM September 04, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- The LSU Tigers currently trail 7-3 to Florida State in Brian Kelly's first game as head coach. Quarterback Jayden Daniels got off to a hot start rushing for 25 yards on the first play of the game. 

Daniels ran for 71 yards in the first. Defensively the Tigers defensive struggled on 3rd down. But the Noles were constantly in the Tigers backfield.

The Seminoles went ahead of LSU 7-3 on a flee flicker throw by Jordan Travis to Ontaria Wilson 39 yards out. LSU on the next possession had their field goal try blocked. 

With 3 minutes left in the half wideout Malik Nabers fumbles the punt, but likely for him the Tigers defense hold, and forced a turnover on downs. 

Trending News

Florida State outgained LSU 166 to 119 in the first half, as the Tigers only had 47 passing yards. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days