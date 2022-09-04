Latest Weather Blog
Halftime: LSU trails Florida State 7-3
NEW ORLEANS- The LSU Tigers currently trail 7-3 to Florida State in Brian Kelly's first game as head coach. Quarterback Jayden Daniels got off to a hot start rushing for 25 yards on the first play of the game.
Daniels ran for 71 yards in the first. Defensively the Tigers defensive struggled on 3rd down. But the Noles were constantly in the Tigers backfield.
The Seminoles went ahead of LSU 7-3 on a flee flicker throw by Jordan Travis to Ontaria Wilson 39 yards out. LSU on the next possession had their field goal try blocked.
With 3 minutes left in the half wideout Malik Nabers fumbles the punt, but likely for him the Tigers defense hold, and forced a turnover on downs.
Florida State outgained LSU 166 to 119 in the first half, as the Tigers only had 47 passing yards.
