60°
Latest Weather Blog
HALF: No. 7 LSU leads No. 9 Virginia Tech women's basketball 35-29
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold
-
Lane shift on I-10 West pushed back to Friday; delayed by cold...
-
Attorney General elect orders in depth review of State Police
-
Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police