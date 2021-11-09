End finally in sight for multi-million-dollar renovation at River Center theater

BATON ROUGE - Roughly $18 million in renovations at Cane's River Center's Performing Arts Theater is finally coming to an end, and the center is scheduled to re-open in January.

"It's very exciting to finally see some motion, some action here. Make it a little more alive," said Alysia Guin, part of the River Centers management.

Guin said the work began in 2018, but Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused delays in the construction which was supposed to finish earlier this year. The theater now has larger seats and private VIP sections.

"We are going to be one of the best theaters in the South East, definitely in the state," Guin said

Organizations like the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra had to find other venues in which to perform during the renovations, and patrons with the symphony can't wait to get back into their home.

"We've had patrons that have been calling every season. Asking are we back yet? Are we back yet?" Caty Steward with the Baton Rouge Symphony said.

Symphony patrons also got a sneak peek inside of the theater over the weekend.

"It's new and shiny. It's glamorous. It's going to be really gorgeous," Steward said

The symphony plans to be back in the theater with a concert on Jan. 27.