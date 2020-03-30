Encouraging start, more supplies needed at new PPE distribution site

BATON ROUGE – Personal protective equipment like gloves, gowns, and masks are starting to pour in at the newly created PPE distribution center near the Metro Airport.

The hub was created last week to house donations, then ship them off to area hospitals in need. Monday was the first day those donations started coming in.

“I think it’s very exciting. I think the business community wants to give,” said Dana Neurcere, with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Mary Bird Perkins is coordinating the logistics of the distribution site.

Ten commercial businesses have already donated items. Exxon Mobil dropped off a large supply of hand sanitizer and Krispy Krunchy Chicken, found at many convenience stores, delivered sanitation wipes.

“Ironically I got in a large order a couple of weeks ago. We’ve been shipping them to our crew out in the field to protect them, but when [BRAF] asked if we had anything to donate I said this is what we can do.

We can donate some wipes,” said Frankie Favre with Krispy Krunchy Chicken. "I would love to see everybody jump on board."

While the first day was successful, Neucere says more still needs to be done.

“This is a huge need in the community,” she said. “We get daily updates from the hospitals and PPE continues to be a concern. So, the more we get in, the more we can relax their minds that we have this under control."

The biggest need, Neucere says, is masks. The distribution site will be open to commercial businesses from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

As long as enough donations are coming in, Mary Bird Perkins workers will transport the supplies to hospitals on the same day they arrive.