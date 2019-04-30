81°
Latest Weather Blog
EMS says 2 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina university shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Emergency medical officials say two people are dead and four injured in a shooting at a North Carolina university.
Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said on Twitter that two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.
UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired. It's unclear whether the victims are students or whether a suspect is in custody.
NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf— UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019
Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Police searching for clues after child shot Monday
-
Baton Rouge forms council to help local veterans in need
-
Organization geared at helping sick children to hold crawfish boil, car show
-
Deadline reached for manufactured housing units, residents to move out
-
Bluebonnet Blvd. closed due to overturned cement truck